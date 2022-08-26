Arsenal v Fulham: Team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a near fully-fit squad to choose from.

Reiss Nelson, who has a thigh injury, is the only absentee. Nicolas Pepe has joined Nice on a season-long loan.

Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano missed last week's win over Brentford with a groin injury and will be assessed before this game.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are recovering from knee injuries and face several more weeks on the sidelines.

Would you select the same Arsenal side again?

If fit, does Kebano come into your Fulham line-up?