Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland will decide by the end of April if he will join Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Derby County could land a sizeable fee for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson, with City, Tottenham and Chelsea interested in the England youth international. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column