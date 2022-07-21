Head coach Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest are “on course” for being ready for their first Premier League campaign for 23 years.

The Reds beat German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin 3-1 in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

Harry Toffolo started for Forest just hours after his move from Huddersfield Town was confirmed, while Wales winger Brennan Johnson and Scotland defender Scott McKenna featured for the first time in pre-season after both played for their national sides earlier in the summer.

“We know there is a turnaround in players, some have come in from international duty,” Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

“Pre-season is a team thing, but also an individual thing in trying to get as many players ready as you can for the start of the season. I’m happy with where we are at, tonight and the next few games are steps up in the level of opponent.

“Tonight we stepped up against a better opponent and we will have to do it again on our travels on the weekend [against Union Berlin] and then have an even tougher pre-season game after that against Valencia. We are on course.”