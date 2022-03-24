The Talking Shutt, external team make their predictions for the rest of Leeds’ season:

Ben Tomenson

Predicted points: 36

The next two could be very big for our season. Four from these two pretty much secures survival for Leeds, with 36 being the total that should definitely keep us safe.

Everton have a horrendous run, with three postponed games and Burnley, Watford and Brentford to play. Lampard's comments after the Crystal Palace game will either get a very good or a very bad reaction from the Everton players. I think, as things stand, they look like the ones who should be very worried.

Burnley are tuned for this situation and that could well just keep them up. I think that last place could go down to the last game with Everton, Burnley and Brentford fighting it out. From that, you’d have to say it doesn't look good for Everton going to Arsenal, who will be looking to grab the Champions League spot.