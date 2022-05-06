Pep Guardiola needs to sign one of the world's best players in order to make the difference in the Champions League, says European football expert Guillem Balague.

Manchester City were dramatically knocked out by Real Madrid in the semi-finals on Wednesday and Balague argues they did not have a player capable of dragging them through.

"Look who City's best player was - Bernardo Silva," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "How many of Europe's biggest clubs are building their team around him?

"He's a very, very good player and that City team is full of very, very good players. But they don't have anyone who is the best in the world in that position.

"They don't have a Kylian Mbappe, a Mohamed Salah, a Karim Benzema - who, in a one-off knockout match at this stage of the Champions League, can find that moment."

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been outstanding in the competition this season, but was quiet in the Bernabeu and substituted moments before Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring.

"In the first semi-final, De Bruyne made the difference," Belgian journalist Kristoff Terreur said. "But in this game, he didn't do it - and we have seen that in big matches for Belgium.

"He has not yet done it on the highest stage."

