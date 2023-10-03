Full time: Luton Town 1-2 Burnley

Burnley grabbed their first Premier League victory of the season as they won in a dramatic finale at Luton Town.

The Clarets had only gained one point from a tough opening six games of the season and went ahead at Kenilworth Road when Lyle Foster produced a composed finish after fine work from Sander Berge in first-half stoppage time.

Luton substitute Elijah Adebayo equalised in the 84th minute, finishing after Reece Burke had headed on Tahith Chong's cross.

But Burnley retook the lead just 65 seconds later when Jacob Bruun Larsen cut in from the right and unleashed a stunning shot into the far top corner for what proved to be the winner.

