Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says he would be "really surprised" if Brentford's Ivan Toney misses out on the England squad set to be named today by Gareth Southgate.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals this season in the Premier League but recently accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

“I think it would be really harsh to leave him out, his form has been exceptional. He is an important goalscorer for Brentford,” Sutton told the Football Daily podcast.

"However as we’ve seen this season he is far more to Brentford than just the goals. His link-up play is top drawer. I would be really surprised if he wasn’t in the squad."

Toney was charged with 232 breaches of betting rules in November and a further 30 in December. He missed out on selection for the World Cup and is yet to be capped despite making the squad in September.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam added: "I don’t think he will be allowed to be in it as it will add pressure to the squad and more pressure to Gareth. As that is the only questions he will get asked. I don’t think he will be in the squad for that reason.

"I think that is the only thing keeping him out of the England squad because his numbers are brilliant. He is in as good as form as any striker, he is up there with Marcus Rashford.

"I don’t think the FA will want that circulating while the investigation is going on."

