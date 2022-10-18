H﻿asenhuttl on Bella-Kotchap's injury, finding consistency and Bournemouth

R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's game against Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

  • A﻿rmel Bella-Kotchap "will definitely be out" on Wednesday and may need surgery on his shoulder.

  • On R﻿omeo Lavia, he said: "He’s in a good way. Not back in team training yet but I expect him by the end of the week to return."

  • E﻿lsewhere, Theo Walcott "got ill suddenly" on Sunday morning so he will be assessed on Tuesday.

  • H﻿asenhuttl said his side had the chance to beat West Ham, but "every point is important for us".

  • O﻿n no clean sheet in 19 games away from home, he said "we are definitely not happy".

  • H﻿e added: "We are not far away from it I think and this is the goal for the next game."

  • H﻿asenhuttl said "consistency is key" and that is what his side are aiming to build up to pick up points on a regular basis.

  • P﻿laying at Bournemouth "is always a good trip" and Southampton "have to go there and do our best".

  • He praised the job Gary O'Neil is doing and said "I know how it feels when you lose and have to turn things around".

