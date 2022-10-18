Jota is progressing and back in training but won’t be right for Fir Park. He and David Turnbull are closest to returning and will be assessed for the weekend. Likely to be same the squad as the weekend win over Hibs.

Never lost belief when the side were struggling for goals – only if chances were not being created would Postecoglou have worried.

N﻿ot concerned the Premiership shutdown for the World Cup next month will derail Celtic's momentum, despite a lot of "unknown" factors.

League Cup victory last season gave the team belief in what he was trying to do, especially given they had a difficult start.