Former England midfielder Karen Carney says tonight's Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea is a battle to see which side is least out of form.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football daily: "It’s two teams that are completely out of form.

"At least with Chelsea there have been factors. I’m not saying that is an excuse, but it’s there and we can’t ignore it.

"The bigger issue is the contract situation of the defenders. The whole Chelsea side has been built on a strong defence under Thomas Tuchel and they are leaking goals left, right and centre.

"When half of your back line is potentially moving on it is difficult. It is unsettling and you just see Thomas Tuchel looks tired and drained. It’s totally understandable given everything he has been through and had to deal with.

On what United have left to play for, Carney said: "I’d like to think it was for the fans. They have to watch that and it’s been poor, it’s been shocking.

"They have to go out there and put on a performance that will please the fans because they have let them down this year. The club has as well.

"The top four has gone and they haven’t deserved it, but go out there and put your best foot forward and try."

