Transfer news: Real could ruin Gunners' Jesus move
- Published
Real Madrid could look to sign Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer. Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, City have ramped up their interest in Gunners winger Bukayo Saka as they look to steal a march on rivals Liverpool, who have also identified the 20-year-old as a future target. (Mail), external
Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all pursuing Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season. (Football Italia), external