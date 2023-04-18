Former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill says the pressure is on players to perform or risk being sold by the club.

After a disappointing season, the 37-year-old expects the Blues to be ruthless in the summer.

He said: "Ultimately, if people are not playing up to their level then they leave or they get sold - that's my experience at the football club.

"As soon as you're not cutting it you're out the team - or, if not, you're sold and they get the next best thing in.

"That's the pressure. As a player, I'd be looking individually thinking: 'Am I playing to the level I should be?' If I'm not, I'd be worried, thinking: 'I'm not going to be here.'

"The pressure's on at the big clubs and that's the difference. Your job's sometimes easy because you play with better players, but the pressure around you is 10 times more than what it is when you're playing at a smaller club."

The former Blues defender said Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid is the perfect game for players to show their fight.

He added: "It represents a big deal [the Chelsea badge]. It represents that you're playing for a huge club in European football and I think, ultimately, no-one knows more than Frank Lampard about that.

"Playing for the badge at Chelsea - from my experience, from Lamps' experience and the lads before us - is to go on and challenge for trophies. That's the whole reason that you try to get into the top teams.

"This is the last chance they have to go on this season and win something. That should be motivation in itself really for the Madrid game."