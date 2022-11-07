Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to “kill the stereotype” of Arsenal being a club that competes for the top four only.

The Gunners won at Chelsea on Sunday and top the Premier League by two points from champions Manchester City after 13 matches.

The win meant Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games against 'big six’ opponents for the first time since April 2012.

"Honestly, I don't want to look so far because we have a lot of games ahead of us," Zinchenko, who returned from a calf injury at Stamford Bridge, replied when asked if Arsenal can compete for the title this year.

"I can feel that this group of people, they are special. Starting from our staff and then all the people on our training ground, our fans, we believe in ourselves, every single game.

"I think I would say that I got used to hearing that Arsenal, it means straight away in your mind, 'top four, top four'.

"I would say, I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That's what we need to do.”