Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: What Marsch said

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch talking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I love it here, I love our fans, our club. You have to enjoy it, this business is not easy.

"I felt like I belonged from day one. The team has to represent the identity of the club and the fan base. They are never out worked and never out run.

"The more we can build on performances, we can really build something. I wish everyone could see how hard these guys work every day. We have felt it in the inside for months now.

"In this league winning is never easy."