'Result did not surprise me' - Dyer assesses Man Utd
- Published
Manchester United's victory at Real Sociedad on Thursday "took a lot out of them" as they were lifeless in defeat at Aston Villa, according to former England midfielder Kieron Dyer.
Erik ten Hag's side contributed to their own downfall with a series of mistakes that led to goals against a home team buoyed by new manager Unai Emery.
"I thought United were very poor and you could tell Sociedad took a lot out of them," Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The result did not surprise me at all.
"Bruno Fernandes being missing was massive as without him they did not have any creativity. United are still in transition and have got a long way to go to reach the levels they need."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards was kinder in his judgement, arguing that any process has "bumps in the road" but that Ten Hag's side are making progress.
"They were outplayed here but are heading in the right direction," said Edwards. "They just have to accept they are limited."
