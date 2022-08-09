Van Bronckhost full of praise for Ibrox atmospehere

After their comeback win against Union Saint-Gilloise, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkchorst was full of praise for the Ibrox fans.

“It was a similar atmosphere [to the RB Leipzig game], the stakes were very high," he said.

"They [the fans] are very important for us. Today they were very noisy, everywhere we go we have a great support.

"We kept a clean sheet and just created as many chances as possible. This game needed a big performance and the players gave a big performance"

On Malik Tillman, who scored thier third, he added: "He was very good in the game. Already this season he's becoming a very important player for us. I think the goalkeeper was surprised with his jumping! It's a very big goal for him and a big moment for all of us."