St Mirren worthy of top six - Fraser

BBC Scotland's Martin Dowden

Marcus Fraser says St Mirren have "earned" their top-six place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Buddies will take on Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian in May, despite losing 2-0 at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“Yeah, it’s brilliant," defender Fraser told BBC Scotland. "Just happy and delighted for everyone around the club.

"We’ve worked so hard over the last few years to try and get there and this season has been in the main a good one. We’ve earned it over the course of the season. Of course, disappointing today but in reflection of the full season I think we deserve to be there and I’m buzzing for everyone involved.

"The main aim was just to get in the top six. We are there now so of course we probably just reset the next five games, we go again and see how far we can get up the table.

"We’ve played against all these teams. We’ve got results against them previously in the season. We know what we’re up against and we know we’re a good team when we do the basics well."

Europe is not out of reach for St Mirren with Hearts four points ahead in fourth place.

“That would really build the full club," added Fraser, 28. "It would bring a lot of finance, which obviously all clubs need at this moment in time. It would be great.

"Especially at home we think we can go and beat anyone and then away from home just be hard to beat and the results will come. We go into it positive in the next five games and just see how high we can go.”