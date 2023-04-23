Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Manager reaction

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "The boys were terrific, they gave us everything we asked. It was a real difficult game. Once we got the press right, we stuck with it and were brave and we kept going after them and it paid dividends in the end. Second half, we were really, really good.

"Liam Scales was outstanding. He was aggressive. He deserved a bit of luck there. I've never got carried away once and I still don't. It's the best I've heard Pittodrie in a long time and it was really pleasing to get the three points.

"We've still got things that we want to achieve for this season, we've not achieved it yet."