Analysis: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

The race to find a replacement for the sacked Brendan Rodgers became even more urgent as Leicester City's relegation worries deepened with a home defeat to Aston Villa.

Despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dismissal, the Foxes were on course for a crucial point until they were undone by Bertrand Traore's 87th-minute winner.

It was a cruel end as they began life without Rodgers with an 18th Premier League defeat.

Leicester have been linked with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

They will still believe their Premier League fate lies is in their own hands, with five of their remaining nine games against teams who are also fighting relegation.

Leicester are 19th in the table - two points from safety - and their next match is at home to 18th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

Whether they have a permanent replacement for Rodgers sorted by then remains to be seen.

But Leicester need wins quickly to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.