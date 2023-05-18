'I've loved every minute of it and done a good job so far'

Steven Naismith is relishing the “brilliant experience” of his interim Hearts tenure, but remains undecided over whether he wants the job permanently.

Since replacing Robbie Neilson until the end of the season, Naismith has led Hearts to one win, two defeats and a draw.

“I’ll decide that probably at the end if the season," said the former Scotland striker. "It’s been great and I’ve loved it and there’s not been many negatives at all, but the decision needs to be right for me when I’m going to be a manager and where that is.

“I’ve tried not to get too carried away because in football it can change very quickly.

“All along the club asked me to take things until the end of the season and we will review things at the end.

“We are halfway along that and these next three games no doubt will have an impact in what happens but that might not just be on results.

“That might be on performances, how we play and how do in the games. There are loads of aspects on the decision that will be made by the club but for me it’s been a brilliant experience so far. I’ve loved every minute of it and I think I’ve done a good job so far."