Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

When it was revealed Nelson Semedo had an injury at the start of March, Wolves fans started to worry about his replacement.

However, Jonny Otto has returned to the Wolves starting line-up like he had never left.

The Spaniard has been fantastic since his return from a serious knee injury, and has even kept Semedo out of the side in recent games.

Wolves fans have seen Jonny play more as a right wing-back so far since his return, despite him predominantly playing as a left wing-back under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The change has obviously benefited Jonny too, as he's already scored two goals since coming back - the first in the 3-2 home defeat by Leeds United and the second a superb finish against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win.

Semedo has certainly had a good campaign so far, but the fact Jonny has come into the line-up, looks comfortable and is providing goal contributions will mean that Bruno Lage is going to have a selection headache in the coming weeks.

