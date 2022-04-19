Tuesday talking point: North London is ours!

Getty Images

Stuart Matthews, founder of Proud Seagulls

If you had said to me at the beginning of this season, we would beat Arsenal and Tottenham away, I would have asked how much you'd had to drink!

Saturday's match was, without doubt, the best. We dominated the whole game - the stats speak for themselves.

Tottenham did not get one shot on target. We held them, came up to their level and outclassed them.

I had thought the line-up would change. Thankfully, it didn't and those that played did so with passion and urgency.

We truly deserved the win.

Up next, is a midweek visit to Manchester City, one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Can we cause an upset there?

I'd be happy with a point, to be honest. Mind you, I said that before Saturday and look what happened!