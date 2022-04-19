Stuart Matthews, founder of Proud Seagulls, external

If you had said to me at the beginning of this season, we would beat Arsenal and Tottenham away, I would have asked how much you'd had to drink!

Saturday's match was, without doubt, the best. We dominated the whole game - the stats speak for themselves.

Tottenham did not get one shot on target. We held them, came up to their level and outclassed them.

I had thought the line-up would change. Thankfully, it didn't and those that played did so with passion and urgency.

We truly deserved the win.

Up next, is a midweek visit to Manchester City, one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Can we cause an upset there?

I'd be happy with a point, to be honest. Mind you, I said that before Saturday and look what happened!