Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is close to a season-long loan move to Championship side Preston North End.

Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen in June 2022, but injuries meant the 19-year-old only made two appearances for the club last season.

Prior to his move last summer, the Scotland international had made a promising start to his career after playing 39 games for Aberdeen, scoring one goal and making nine assists.

Liverpool will be hoping the loan move will give the right-back, who signed a five-year contract with the club, more game time to help him build up his fitness and confidence before returning to the squad next season.