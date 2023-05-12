Saints must impose their game on Well - Brown

James Brown is confident his St Johnstone side can cause in-form Motherwell "many problems" when the Fir Park club travel to Perth on Saturday.

Saints defeated relegation rivals Dundee United last weekend, taking a significant step towards securing their top-flight survival in the process.

“There’s a positive mood," right-back Brown said. “Motherwell are doing well but so are we, we’ve started to turn a corner."

Brown and his team-mates will have a job on their hands keeping Well striker Kevin van Veen quiet.

The Dutchman, who has scored 25 goals this term, has been included in the four-man shortlist for this season's PFA player of the year award.

“It will be tough," Brown added. "He's obviously in good form but we've played similar profile players.

“Since [Stuart] Kettlewell’s gone in there they’ve got an identity and they play the way they want. We’ve just got to impose our game on them."