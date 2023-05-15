Manchester City have scored more league goals than any other Premier League club this season (92) but they also, along with Newcastle, have conceded the fewest (31).

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy said: "Too often we eulogise about the creative aspect of Manchester City. You've got to have the work ethic and the ability to concentrate.

"You don't start thinking about Real Madrid in a few days or what's just gone, you give Everton the respect they deserve and you get the job done.

"Another clean sheet and now they've got the equal-best defensive record with Newcastle in the league."

