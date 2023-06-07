Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United, like the Bay Area, exists amid constant tremors with occasional seismic shocks - which they are often on the end of. Currently it sits in an unnerving limbo, but the plates look set to shift again.

In the absence of any concrete news about the expected takeover by the minority shareholder San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, the vacuum has been filled with social media's ITKs. However, silence in this case may be golden, and a gate to a bridge between two distant parties.

49ers Enterprises owns 44% of the club and, via companies related to it, 29% of Elland Road. Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani controls the remaining shareholding for both entities.

Negotiations, understood to have been strained, to change that relationship to a majority for the NFL giants have gathered pace against a backdrop of Radrizzani's interest in buying into Serie B side Sampdoria.

The valuation of the club in the Championship is a moot point, with some indicating it may be a third of the £450m-£500m Radrizzani expected to sell for if United had maintained their Premier League status.

Whatever the driving forces for each of these uneasy bedfellows is going forward, a price needs to be settled upon swiftly.

Only then can the question marks over the head coach and player recruitment be removed, which will settle the landscape for all concerned.