On the latest episode of BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast, sports editor Phil Parry has been discussing the futures of David Raya and Sergi Canos at Brentford.

It was thought goalkeeper Raya could leave the club this summer and the recent signing of Mark Flekken made that possibility seem more likely.

But Parry said that may not be the case.

He said: "The Flekken one is what Brentford do. They will bring someone in and we believe that David Raya may go although there has been some conversation that if the club were to over-value him he will just hang on.

"He’s got another year to go [until his contract runs out], he’s a goalkeeper, he’s at a very good age."

After his departure for Olympiakos on loan in January, it looked like midfielder Canos had said goodbye to Brentford for good, but last week the Bees exercised an option to keep the player at the club for another year.

Parry added: "With Canos it’s a triggering of an extension. What that means in reality I don’t know.

"Whether they are thinking he’s a useful player especially with Ivan Toney out who can offer some width and depth in the squad, or whether any interest in him moving on has maybe not been as forthcoming. He’s a very popular player with the fanbase.

"There is some debate about the level he can actually achieve at or play at, but as a character he is an absolutely fantastic chap and will give as much as he possibly can when he’s on the pitch. But we’ll have to wait and see for what that means long term."

