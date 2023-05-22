Can Leeds pull off 'miracle' to avoid 'sad but inevitable' relegation?

Andrew: Absolutely heartbreaking to see this fabulous opportunity wasted by Radrizzani and his blind faith in Orta. I'm staggered that a so-called astute businessman let Orta waste so much cash on absolute dross from across Europe. Wrong players, profiles, positions and no leaders/spine in the team at all.

Jason: We didn’t back Bielsa after that first season back. The owner kept his money in his pocket hoping Bielsa could work his magic again. Bielsa was never going to change his ways, and when injuries kicked in he was done. Roll on a year, a succession of poor managerial appointments and appalling player recruitment has got us in this mess.

Michael: For Leeds to stay up, I think the word that would sum it all up would be 'miracle'. We need some miracles to happen on the final day of the season. And if it did, while I'd be happy, I'm not sure it would be deserved.

Ian: Sad but inevitable. Need to get the balance right in the Championship. On the upside, being a life-long supporter and having lived through the 1960s and 1970s, living in Cornwall for the past 45 years, I might just get to see Leeds playing against Plymouth Argyle.

Poncho: Down we go. Our psychological and defensive frailty have cost us dear. Our poor recruitment - especially not drafting in experienced Premier League players over the past few seasons - has also cost us dear. Us long suffering fans look set to continue doing exactly that: suffer.