The Telegraph's Luke Edwards has questioned whether the £55m - plus £5m in add-ons - Manchester United have agreed to pay Chelsea for Mason Mount is overpaying for a player who has just a year left on his current contract.

"They've overpaid by about £5-10m haven't they for Mason Mount?" he asked BBC Sport's Simon Stone on the latest Football Daily Podcast.

"They've once again overpaid a little bit for a player because they're Manchester United and they don't know how to close deals properly."

Stone replied: "United talk about this United tax. They've not been good at selling players, they've not been brilliant at signing them either.

"At least Mount is young, he is someone who is worthy of a five-plus-one-year contract, but it will depend of what he does when he starts playing.

"Clearly it doesn't address the number-nine position and that is where United are really, really weak. It's not really addressing anything further back. You could argue do they really need another offensive player?"

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds