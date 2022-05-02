Manchester United v Brentford: confirmed team news

Just the one change for Manchester United from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench.

Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes and could feature for the first time since 15 March after recovering from a calf injury.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Fernandez, Fred, Lingard, Garnacho, Rashford, Cavani.