Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Predicted points: 46

Predicted position: 11th

You cannot overestimate what it means to a club like Palace to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. This will be only the fourth time that Palace have reached this stage of the competition, going on to be losing finalists twice. It is even more impressive considering that this season was meant to be a transition, with the much-publicised revolving door for players in the summer and a new management team coming in to take over from the safe hands of Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles currently sit on the brink of the top 10 in the Premier League and face an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. Not only that, but Patrick Vieira has a team that is entertaining us along the way - and there has been many a debate among fans on how this manager and group of players compares with some of the best Selhurst Park has seen.

That in itself says everything about the impact the Frenchman has had on the club and the brand of football his team are playing.

However, it is clear they need another win at least to ensure they are not dragged into a difficult end of season, but having the points they have right now allows some focus on the FA Cup.

Having said that, I firmly believe Palace are on course for an 11th-place finish, with about a further 12 points on the board, which much of the fanbase would have snapped your hands off had they been offered that before the campaign got under way.

