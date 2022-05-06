Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Leicester have had a difficult season, playing Thursday-Sunday for most of it because of their European involvement, but they have only just dropped out of the top half of the table.

It is injuries to key players that have affected the Foxes the most during this campaign, and that's the reason they have been so inconsistent.

They don't have much to play for in the league now, so I just have a feeling Everton will nab the points here, despite having the worst away record in the top flight in 2021-22 with just one win and three draws from 16 games.

All Toffees manager Frank Lampard has to do is tell them before kick-off is 'same as last week'. If they play like they did against Chelsea, they will win this game too.

Bobbie's prediction: 1-1

Leicester seem to be in a really odd patch of form. As bad as Everton have been away from home, I think they will get something here.

