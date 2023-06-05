Brighton are set to have another young talent on their Premier League books for next season as Simon Adingra returns from his loan in Belgium.

The 21-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise and contributed to 30 goals for the Belgian Pro League outfit - scoring 15 and assisting 15.

Adingra, who signed a four-year contract last June after arriving from Nordsjaelland, will return to the Seagulls in the summer and could play a key part for the side next season as they battle on domestic and European fronts.