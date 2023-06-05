Brighton's Adingra impresses

Stat graphic showing Brigthon loanee Simon Adingra contributed to 30 goals for Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022/23... scoring 15 and assisting 15Getty Images

Brighton are set to have another young talent on their Premier League books for next season as Simon Adingra returns from his loan in Belgium.

The 21-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise and contributed to 30 goals for the Belgian Pro League outfit - scoring 15 and assisting 15.

Adingra, who signed a four-year contract last June after arriving from Nordsjaelland, will return to the Seagulls in the summer and could play a key part for the side next season as they battle on domestic and European fronts.

Related Topics