Manchester City should do "whatever it takes" to keep Ilkay Gundogan at the club.

The Germany international has been at the Manchester club since 2016 but his current contract expires in June.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, host of City fan channel Steven McInerney feels the midfielder still has a lot to offer.

"He's experienced, he's captain, he's been there done that and he remains a wonderful player," said McInerney.

"I don't think he's the kind of player where age is going to affect him too much. Eventually, Father Time catches up with all of us but he's 32, not 35 or 37.

"He's definitely got a few years left in him playing at the top level - whatever it takes, just keep him."

If the 32-year-old does not renew his contract, he will leave on a free transfer with Barcelona a possible destination.

"Gundogan was a £20m player a few years ago and I think he's been worth every penny," added McInerney.

"The club feel a level of respect towards the players to let them complete their contract. It's like saying you've been here for so long, you've been loyal, you've been wonderful and now you've got the right to move on."

