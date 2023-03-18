Southampton manager Ruben Selles speaking to BBC Sport: "It feels great. I'm very proud. I don't think we deserved to be 3-1 down but we showed character and the crowd helped us. Once we scored the second one we had all the energy.

"The foundation has been there, it's just another step in the process. We saw a team that wants to play with the ball, has a clear idea how to break the lines and score goals. The players want to fight for each other and I'm very proud of it."

On being forced into two early changes following injuries to both centre backs Armel Bella-Kotchap and Jan Bednarek: "That didn't happen in my life [before], losing both centre backs in the first half of the game."

On what the result means for his side: "You know the feeling when you go to the international break that you did something big. They showed character. We need to take all that we can. It is a great moment."