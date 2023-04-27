Who is the best player to have faced Southampton?

Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

I’m fortunate enough to have seen all the greats throughout the Premier League era, from Alan Shearer to Thierry Henry.

But whenever Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden Manchester United side were in town, I always circled that on my calendar. Getting to see the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs in our tiny, cramped stadium was always a highlight, even though it often ended in defeat.

But for me, the one who comes to mind was Eric Cantona. Getting to see the great man mere feet from me was something I won’t forget. He had all the attributes of the greats, plus he played with that arrogance which made him stand out from the rest.

