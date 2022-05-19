Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley - Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: "We are 14th in the league and we've just given a lap of honour and our fans were incredible. Moving forward, this club cannot finish 14th again. We need to change things and come back better and stronger next season.

"Their keeper is probably man of match for them but we need to be better. We need to have more quality and answers.

"The first part of the job was to stay safe but we wanted to finish in top half. Moving forward we need to improve in a lot of departments. We need to recruit well.

"We will try and give it our best shot and make our supporters proud on the last day of the season.

"We have little time to prepare for the Manchester City game. We'll try and make it as difficult as we can for them. We will fight for everything we can."