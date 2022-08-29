Micah Richards, BBC Sport Columnist

This is a big season for Steven Gerrard. We all know what a fantastic job he did at Rangers but he has had two transfer windows now to stamp his mark since his arrival last November.

The owners have certainly backed him but when you sign players of the quality of Philippe Coutinho and bring others in with big price tags, expectation levels increase.

Does Gerrard know his best XI? That, in my opinion, is one of the problems.

Ollie Watkins didn't have a great pre-season so he didn't start the first game. Then Gerrard tried to put Danny Ings and Watkins together.

At this moment in time, it is not working. At times against West Ham, there was nothing in terms of width in the forward parts of the pitch. I found that strange.

Gerrard needs to get the balance of the team right. The players are capable of scoring goals and playing well, but I look at the balance and think 'something is not quite right in the attacking area'.

Villa need to demonstrate who they are because at the moment they are between two different styles. They want to have Ings and Watkins on the pitch, but it's not working.

They need to play with one or the other, and play with some width.

