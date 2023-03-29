Everton have won just one of their past 20 Premier League games against Tottenham, 1-0 away from home in September 2020.

Spurs have kept more Premier League clean sheets against Everton than any other opponent (24), including the past three meetings.

The Toffees have won three of their four league games at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche, more than in their first 10 of the season under Frank Lampard. Those three victories under Dyche have all been 1-0 - as have seven of the past nine of Everton's home league wins.