Everton v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Everton have won just one of their past 20 Premier League games against Tottenham, 1-0 away from home in September 2020.
Spurs have kept more Premier League clean sheets against Everton than any other opponent (24), including the past three meetings.
The Toffees have won three of their four league games at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche, more than in their first 10 of the season under Frank Lampard. Those three victories under Dyche have all been 1-0 - as have seven of the past nine of Everton's home league wins.
Tottenham have scored a league-high 14 headed goals this season, last netting more in 1999-00 (16). Nine of these have been scored by Harry Kane, with no player ever scoring 10 headers in a season in the competition.