Man City v Liverpool: FA Cup semi-final stats

Manchester City and Liverpool have met twice before at Wembley, with both games ending in a 1-1 draw before going to penalties. The Citizens eventually emerged victorious on both occasions in 2016 (League Cup final) and 2019 (Community Shield).

This is the first FA Cup meeting between teams in the top two of the Premier League on the day of the game since the 2016-17 semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham, which the Blues won 4-2. The only other occasion the semi-final of the FA Cup was contested by the Premier League’s top two teams was in 1998-99, won 2-1 by Manchester United against Arsenal after a replay.

Manchester City are appearing in their fifth FA Cup semi-final in the past six years – only missing out in 2017-18 – and all coming under Pep Guardiola. They have, however, lost three of the previous four games (W1) after an eight-match winning streak at this stage between 1933 and 2013.

Liverpool have progressed from eight of their past 10 FA Cup semi-final ties, only failing to do so in this run in 1989-90 (v Crystal Palace) and in their most recent appearance at this stage in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (v Aston Villa).