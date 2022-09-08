T﻿yrone Mings has urged Aston Villa to build on their hard-earned draw against Manchester City by finding consistency.

M﻿ings helped Steven Gerrard's side to a point last weekend to end a run of three league defeats in a row.

"C﻿oming away with a point felt more important at the time given the results," Mings told Villa's website., external

"I﻿ think when there are pressurised situations you learn a lot about people. The results we had weren't great. That was a challenge and that was the fun part of it. We came out with a positive result."

V﻿illa take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium this weekend and asked if the draw with City will be a springboard, Mings said: "I﻿ hope so. I don't think we ever struggle with big performances in times of need. I think we struggle with consistency. That is something we have to work on, something I am working on. We are not there yet but of course we will try."