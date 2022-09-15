R﻿angers v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

statsBBC Sport

  • Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in five goals in six Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee United (four goals, one assist), scoring in all three such games at Ibrox.

  • United remain the only side without a win in the Premiership this season (D2 L4). The Tannadice men have failed to score in their last three league games, last going four with a goal in December 2021.

  • Rangers have won each of their last seven top-flight home games against Dundee United by an aggregate score of 21-2 since a 3-2 defeat in April 2011.

  • U﻿nited caretaker boss Liam Fox aims to extend his unbeaten start in his third straight away game, having overseen a 2-1 League Cup win at Livingston and goalless Premiership draw at Motherwell.