A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

It has now been a full calendar year since Patrick Bamford picked up the injury that ruled him out for the majority of last season.

And how he was missed.

For Leeds' first season back in the Premier League, Bamford scored or assisted 25 goals, triggering an England call-up. Last term he managed only four and his absence sent the Whites hurtling towards relegation.

No player in Leeds' squad was able to replace Bamford's performances, which partly explains the efforts to acquire a senior forward in the summer transfer market.

But, at last, there are signs that the talismanic striker may be approaching full fitness. Last Friday saw a United under-21 side win 6-2, with Bamford scoring three goals and looking sharp.

The sight of Bamford scoring a hat-trick will be no comfort for Leeds' next opponents, Aston Villa, who were the last team he scored three goals against.

Due to the international break, it's still almost a fortnight until that game. And Bamford must wonder what might have been every time England play.

He will hope he can find a way back to the form that once got him a full cap and put this injury-riddled year behind him.