'Lawrence ready to join Rangers'

Former Derby captain Tom Lawrence is set to join Rangers over the weekend after the Wales midfielder decided to make the move to Ibrox instead of Sheffield United. (Football Scotland)

MK Dons want Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan after the 20-year-old impressed at Tranmere Rovers last season. (Daily Record), external

Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson, 20, looks set to join Championship side Dundee on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun), external

