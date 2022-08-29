Alfredo Morelos posted a picture of himself after his goal against Borussia Dortmund last season on social media, his regular pointing down celebration a possible indicator he is staying at Rangers. (Sun), external

Former Rangers defender Arthur Numan urges the Ibrox club to sell Morelos before this week's transfer deadline. (Sun), external

And Numan says Morelos needs to "change his ways" after being left out of the recent win over PSV Eindhoven and serving a red-card suspension. (Herald - subscription required), external

Numan believes Celtic and Rangers are on a level financial playing field after the latter joined the former in the group stage of this season's Champions League. (Record), external

Ross County attacker Jordy Hiwula believes Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Rangers "could have been a lot different" after Ibrox defender James Sands escaped a possible red card for his challenge on the forward. (Scotsman - subscription required), external