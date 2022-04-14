Hasenhuttl confirmed that as things stand he has everyone available for the game.

He said he was “very harsh” on his team for some of the goals they conceded in the 6-0 defeat by Chelsea: “We played a top team and when we gave the ball away we didn’t close them down. We need to find a way of being more organised against the ball and find answers for how to defend.”

On the reaction of home fans to the defeat: “I wasn’t surprised fans were angry at us as we fell down in what they expected from us. The performance wasn’t good enough. We have had some good wins this season but in general we still concede too many goals. It’s something we have to quickly change.”

He is still targeting a top-10 finish, despite the recent poor form seeing Saints slip to 14th: “It’s a big goal for us and would be a massive achievement. If we play like we did over Christmas, then it’s possible. But if we don’t find a way to get back to that, then we have no chance.”