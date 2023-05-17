'Calm and focused' County ready for final push

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has said the mindset of his side has not changed just because they're off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

County collected three crucial points at the home of fellow relegation scrappers, Dundee United, on Saturday and travel down to Fir Park to take on in-form and already safe, Motherwell.

Mackay is expecting no favours from former County player and boss Stuart Kettlewell this weekend, though, but says there is enough "steely determination" in his group to complete the task themselves.

"The mindset doesn't change," Mackay said. "We're all just looking at the next three games because everything can turn around very quickly as we have seen a number of times. It's very nip and tuck.

"Hearts game aside - that one is the anomaly - we've been in reasonably good form over the last six weeks.

"There's a calmness and a focus on what we're doing at the moment."