Livingston 2-0 St Johnstone: Your views

We asked for your views on St Johnstone's 2-0 defeat against Livingston, here's what you said:

James: The manager keeps saying the players don't carry out his instructions but to lose six games on the bounce, you can't use the same excuse every time.

Ellie: Relegation battle second year in a row? Definitely. Davidson using the wrong formation and system constantly? Absolutely. Too late in the season to turn it around? You bet.

John: It’s an absolute disgrace and disaster, no tactics at all. I've been a Saints fan for many years and never seen a team this out of form. No will to play, no aggression, too many touches, it’s a joke and up until the last minute David Martindale was on the touch line screaming at his players whilst Callum Davidson sat on the bench half of the game, we need a change.

Jim: Extremely disappointed with the way things are right now. I have been a Saints fan for 60 years and to me it seems like we are stagnating this season. Some of the performances have been woefully inept to say the least. The players seriously need to get a grip and start performing to the very best of their ability before it's too late.

Josh: As a St Johnstone supporter I am very worried. Not one win in six, a team that looks dejected with not a great deal of fight in them. One positive result might change the confidence levels, but when, or will that come, I don't know.