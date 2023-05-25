Robson's pride after Dons seal third - gossip

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says the most important emotion is pride in his players after they sealed third place in the Scottish Premiership after defeating St Mirren 3-0. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson had no complaints about Thierry Small's red card against Aberdeen and says it was "not the only reason" the Buddies lost. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Interim manager Steven Naismith admits Hearts should never have been overtaken into third place, having possessed an 11-point gap over Aberdeen at one stage. (Record)

Former Aberdeen player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun)

