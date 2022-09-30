New date for Rangers' trip to Pittodrie

A﻿berdeen's postponed home game with Rangers in the Premiership has been rearranged for Tuesday, 20 December and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

T﻿he match was part of a full SPFL card called off on the weekend of 10-11 September following the Queen's death.

K﻿ick-off on the new date is 20:00 GMT and it is both clubs' second game back after the shutdown for the World Cup. Aberdeen resume at home to Celtic on 17 December, while Rangers entertain Hibs.